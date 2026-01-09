The New York Times Gets Desperate

“The people whose deaths get downplayed or wiped away in his telling are typically people of color.”

That was the New York Times last month, referring to President Trump’s reaction to Washington, D.C.’s crime drop since the National Guard deployment. Trump had claimed that D.C. hadn’t seen a murder in six months, when in fact, there were about seven a month since the Guard arrived—though this represented a 31 percent drop from the same period in 2024.

Still, that was enough for the paper to run with the idea that the president’s crime policies are racist. It quoted residents upset that the deployment wasn’t focused on black neighborhoods (reminder: the Times wanted no Guard, period, back in August). It highlighted recent murder victims. And it noted Trump’s response to the killing of a “white” National Guard member in November.

“If Trump has failed to publicize the black homicide victims mentioned in the Times’s story,” Heather Mac Donald writes, “he was only following the paper’s lead. None of those killings got any coverage in the paper at the time.” In fact, she continues, the Times “has ignored even more egregious murders than the garden-variety gang violence that now so moves the paper to sorrow.”

Read her analysis.