The Group Organizing ICE Protests in Minneapolis

App-based grocery delivery service Instacart is suing New York City over its minimum-wage law for delivery drivers. As Jarrett Dieterle and Santiago Vidal Calvo argue, the company has a good case on both the legal and economic merits.

Earlier this year, New York extended its minimum wage for app-based restaurant delivery drivers ($21.44 per hour) to grocery delivery drivers. In response, Instacart filed a lawsuit making several claims under state law and the U.S. Constitution. Instacart’s best argument, Dieterle and Vidal Calvo maintain, may be that the law violates provisions of the Federal Aviation Administration Authorization Act that preempt state laws related to “motor carriers.”

The law has also proved an economic drag on New Yorkers. “A successful legal challenge . . . would benefit not only firms like Instacart but also workers, through more orders and higher tax-free tips, and consumers, through lower prices,” they write.

