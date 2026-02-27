Booming Employment in Health Care

In Burlington School Comm. v. Mass. Dept. of Ed. (1985) and Florence County v. Carter (1993), the Supreme Court ruled that when a school district fails to provide students with disabilities with a Free Appropriate Public Education, parents can place their children in private school and seek reimbursement through “due process.”

These Carter cases, as they came to be known, were intended as a backstop for the public school system in a limited number of instances. But they have come to cost New York City $1.3 billion. What happened?

Jennifer Weber sums it up: “service-delivery lapses, routine settlements that locked in private placements long past need, and a private, contractor-based evaluation process that doesn’t take account of available public programs.”

