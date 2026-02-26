A “Maoist” Keeps His Power at the DSA

Last year, the Democratic Socialists of America created the Red Rabbits Security Commission to train members in “unarmed community defense.” All DSA members were invited to apply by detailing their background in law enforcement, firearm safety, bleeding control, and de-escalation, among other areas.

Internet personality Christopher Winston is one of the members who was selected. A self-described “Maoist,” he has claimed that “burning a Waymo is not political violence,” has threatened to “execute” writer and activist Shaun King, and has bragged about brainwashing DSA members to embrace Maoism.

The DSA’s National Political Committee recently discussed whether to remove Winston from Red Rabbits, but ultimately voted to keep him. “Some DSA members are, for the time being, opposed to political violence,” Stu Smith writes. “But the NPC’s support of Winston demonstrates the group’s embrace of Marxist ideology. Progressives who care about liberal democracy must either distance themselves from the DSA or risk being associated with an increasingly illiberal organization.”

