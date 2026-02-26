A “Maoist” Keeps His Power at the DSA

Forwarded this email? Sign up for free to have it sent directly to your inbox.
Today, we’re looking at a “Maoist” member of the Democratic Socialists of America, and how little New York parents know about the state's spending on education.
Last year, the Democratic Socialists of America created the Red Rabbits Security Commission to train members in “unarmed community defense.” All DSA members were invited to apply by detailing their background in law enforcement, firearm safety, bleeding control, and de-escalation, among other areas.
Internet personality Christopher Winston is one of the members who was selected. A self-described “Maoist,” he has claimed that “burning a Waymo is not political violence,” has threatened to “execute” writer and activist Shaun King, and has bragged about brainwashing DSA members to embrace Maoism.
The DSA’s National Political Committee recently discussed whether to remove Winston from Red Rabbits, but ultimately voted to keep him. “Some DSA members are, for the time being, opposed to political violence,” Stu Smith writes. “But the NPC’s support of Winston demonstrates the group’s embrace of Marxist ideology. Progressives who care about liberal democracy must either distance themselves from the DSA or risk being associated with an increasingly illiberal organization.”
A recent report surveyed 23,000 parents across 50 states about education. Among other questions, they were asked to estimate how much money is spent per student in their state. Of the New York respondents, 40 percent said that they weren’t sure, and 29 percent believed the amount was less than $5,000.
The correct answer? More than $33,000 per pupil, the highest in the nation. Why do so few New York parents understand how much their state spends on education?
“One possible explanation is the combination of declining student enrollment and a lack of clear academic improvements,” Danyela Souza Egorov writes. “Schools keep shrinking, and student performance hasn’t budged—so how could the state be leading the country in education spending?”
A public awareness campaign could help enlighten parents, Egorov points out. “Parents and taxpayers must understand that New York’s education system imposes record-high costs, often fails to teach basic reading and math effectively, and yet somehow requires tax hikes to sustain,” she writes.
Stephen Eide and Rafael Mangual sit down for a hard-hitting conversation on homelessness, mental illness, and the policies shaping America’s cities. The discussion explores the breakdown of family support systems, the limits of government intervention, and the thorny questions surrounding institutionalization and public safety. Eide argues for a more realistic, balanced approach—one that confronts the realities of serious mental illness while pushing for practical, effective reforms.
“I agree with Mr. Rufo about the multiple discombobulated lines of attack by American leftists. But they all lead to socialism. That is the linchpin. I call it the Big Ask. When leftists harangue you about this or that nonsensical oppression or wrong of an ancient vintage, lying in wait is always the demand for bigger, more intrusive, and more expensive government. Resist the sleight of hand.”
