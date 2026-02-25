The Left Turns to Class Warfare

When Jan Sramek arrived in California in 2016, he couldn’t help but notice the stark difference between the Bay Area, with its low-rise sprawl and slow pace of change, and Solano County, with its open landscapes. That observation planted a seed: the state, he thought, needs a new city.

The following year, he raised $10 million for his new real-estate venture, California Forever. The project, Jordan McGillis writes, is “proposing to turn a 100-square-mile tract of farmland outside Rio Vista into a new planned city—anchored by an advanced-manufacturing park, a riparian shipyard, and, ultimately, a population nearing half a million.”

Not everyone is happy about it. McGillis spoke to several locals, some of whom noted that they would be just fine without a new town.

Read McGillis’s deep reporting on the project, including his conversations with Sramek on where the project currently stands and the challenges he could face in seeing it through.