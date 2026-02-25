The Left Turns to Class Warfare

Forwarded this email? Sign up for free to have it sent directly to your inbox.
Good morning,
Today, we’re looking at the Left’s shift to class warfare, medical tourism, an entrepreneur’s effort to build a new California city, and the Supreme Court’s tariff ruling.
Not long ago, race dominated the activist Left’s focus. Then, when Black Lives Matter began to alienate Americans, attention shifted to sex and transgenderism. Now, with that movement splintering, too, the Left is turning to class.
“Instead of continuing to lose the argument on culture, the Left wants to use frustration about inflation, housing prices, and the cost of education to ‘tax the rich,’” Christopher F. Rufo observes. “Democratic candidates across the country are framing their arguments along class lines—promising, falsely, that they will deliver ‘affordability’ through taxation.”
It’s time for conservatives to arm themselves again with strong economic arguments, Rufo writes. Read his take.
It’s true that more Americans are traveling abroad to seek medical treatment due to the lower cost. Up to 3 million Americans go to Mexico for health care every year, for instance, where surgical procedures cost 50 percent to 80 percent less.
But that doesn’t mean medical tourism is on the verge of upending the American health-care system, Chris Pope argues. He points out that “patients prefer to receive treatment close to home, and insurers are required to pay for that. Any attempt to loosen this obligation would be hugely unpopular—even if it did generate savings.”
Read on for his full analysis of the industry.
When Jan Sramek arrived in California in 2016, he couldn’t help but notice the stark difference between the Bay Area, with its low-rise sprawl and slow pace of change, and Solano County, with its open landscapes. That observation planted a seed: the state, he thought, needs a new city.
The following year, he raised $10 million for his new real-estate venture, California Forever. The project, Jordan McGillis writes, is “proposing to turn a 100-square-mile tract of farmland outside Rio Vista into a new planned city—anchored by an advanced-manufacturing park, a riparian shipyard, and, ultimately, a population nearing half a million.”
Not everyone is happy about it. McGillis spoke to several locals, some of whom noted that they would be just fine without a new town.
Read McGillis’s deep reporting on the project, including his conversations with Sramek on where the project currently stands and the challenges he could face in seeing it through.
In Learning Resources v. Trump, “the Roberts Court handed Trump the worst judicial defeat in presidential history,” Josh Blackman writes. Unlike some past notable cases, like Richard Nixon’s on Watergate and Franklin D. Roosevelt’s involving the New Deal, here the president’s own nominees ruled against him, making “the defeat even more stinging,” Blackman points out.
Read more about past presidential defeats and why Blackman believes that “the tariff ruling suggests a rocky road ahead.”
“DEI: Destroying Education through Indoctrination.
‘The next time some academics tell you how important diversity is, ask how many Republicans there are in their sociology department.’ – Thomas Sowell”
