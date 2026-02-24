Mamdani’s Budget Bluster

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s first budget season has been jarring. During his campaign last year, he was authentic, fun, and focused on free stuff. Now? He’s warning of a looming fiscal crisis and threatening a 9.5 percent property tax hike.

As Nicole Gelinas writes, “the guy who couldn’t stop smiling last year insists the city is in crisis now. Why? He needs a crisis to push through his proposed $9 billion in annual new taxes on high earners and corporations. He wants to raise taxes for the sake of raising taxes—and the governor, who must sign off on any such increases, won’t cooperate.”

Read her take on the budget, Mamdani’s strategy, and what’s at stake.