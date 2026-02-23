The Supreme Court’s Tariff Ruling

The Supreme Court's 6-3 ruling in Learning Resources v. Trump, which struck down the president’s sweeping emergency tariffs, should put to rest the liberal commentariat’s hand-wringing about the alleged partisanship of the court, argues Judge Glock.

“The ruling shows the Court is still performing the traditional conservative function of limiting the power of the administrative state, under presidents of all stripes,” he writes. It also shows that Chief Justice John Roberts’s “long campaign against unilateral executive control of the economy continues, regardless of who’s in the White House—and no matter what the partisans say.”

Read here for Glock’s analysis of the decision.