Mamdani Reverses Course—Again

It only took about two months for New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani to change his mind on homeless encampment sweeps. Initially pledging that his administration would end them, he has since reversed course on the policy, not long after several homeless New Yorkers died in the recent extreme cold.

“Trying to put a good spin on things, the mayor is claiming that, after taking office, he simply ‘paused’ sweeps to allow a responsible reassessment of protocol,” Stephen Eide writes, “and that resuming them was always part of the plan.” His supporters, meanwhile, call the about-face “another broken promise.”

