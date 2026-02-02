Kevin Warsh May Be Just What the Fed Needs

The Network Contagion Research Institute recently conducted a survey on society’s tolerance for political violence. The survey asked 1,055 individuals across different ages, sexes, races, and education levels whether the murder of President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani would be justified.

Among those left of center politically, 67 percent said that they would feel at least some justification for the murder of Trump. Among those right of center, 54 percent said that they would feel at least some justification for the murder of Mamdani.

Unexpectedly, though, women were about 21 percent more likely than men to express some justification for the murder of Mamdani and nearly 15 percent more likely to justify the murder of Trump.

“Over the past decade, women—especially younger women—have become more politically and affectively polarized in their political judgments,” Colin Wright explains. “Political disagreement is increasingly treated as a serious moral offense rather than a simple difference of opinion. When you see the world that way, punishing someone for holding different views becomes a moral good.”

