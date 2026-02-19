The Left’s Twisted Portrayal of “Whiteness”

Last week, Senator Chris Murphy angrily questioned Jeremy Carl, nominee for Assistant Secretary of State for International Organizations, about his past statements on race and on his book, which explores the history of anti-white discrimination and DEI. Murphy accused Carl of being a “white nationalist” and expressed bafflement over the concept of “white culture.”

One problem, though: Murphy knows exactly what white culture is. He grew up in Connecticut when it was almost exclusively white. And he studied at a college founded by Anglo-Protestants.

“We’ve seen a lot of this game in recent years,” Christopher F. Rufo writes. “During America’s ‘racial reckoning,’ virtually all our prestige institutions advanced a notion of ‘whiteness’ that sought to pathologize ‘white people’ as inherently oppressive and ‘white culture’ as pernicious. Now, the same people who marshaled these narratives, including the leadership of the Democratic Party, are pretending that these concepts don’t exist and that anyone who uses them is engaged in a racist conspiracy theory.”

Read Rufo’s take on what he refers to as the “whiteness parallax.”