Back in 2017, Nick Fuentes was a little-known college freshman who hosted a political talk show. Today, he’s considered by many the most controversial figure on the Right. He opposes interracial marriage, praises Hitler, and embraces taboos. He cheers anti-Semitism and has made a litany of bigoted comments over the years. “Above all, he is engaged in a performative demand for attention, cynically harnessing transgression to drive clicks, sow chaos, and gain notoriety,” Ryan Thorpe and Christopher F. Rufo observe.

They decided to dig deeper not just into Fuentes’s words, but his actions. The result: an investigation that “looks beneath the spectacle of outrage and the self-mythology he has curated” to reveal “a shocking heap of human wreckage that has accumulated within Fuentes’s political universe: betrayal, pedophilia, suicide, murder.”

Their investigation draws on livestreams, public records, and interviews with associates that offer a clearer picture of the “freak world of Nick Fuentes.” Read it all here.