State Sales Taxes Just Keep Climbing

Even as the high cost of living has become a defining feature of American life, politicians resist lowering state sales taxes. In fact, it’s the one tax category in which rates have risen almost continuously for the past century. Just five states— Alaska, Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire, and Oregon—lack a general sales tax.

“Taken together, general sales taxes and selective sales taxes—special levies on goods such as cigarettes or rental cars—now constitute the largest source of revenue raised by state and local governments,” Judge Glock writes. “Politicians truly concerned about the cost of living could start by reducing the one charge that most directly increases it.”

