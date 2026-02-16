L.A.’s Mansion Tax Isn’t Working

In 2022, voters approved Measure ULA, Los Angeles’s “mansion tax,” which imposes steep taxes on properties worth more than $5 million in order to fund affordable housing and tenant assistance. Progressive advocates estimated that the law would bring in as much as $1 billion for housing programs—but four years later, even some of the law’s supporters concede that it isn’t working as intended.

“Measure ULA has both raised less revenue than promised and discouraged the kinds of property transactions that make new housing possible, including new multifamily units,” writes Shawn Regan. One problem: the tax applies to all properties, including many large multifamily developments. L.A.’s experience shows that “blunt-force taxes on housing transactions reduce housing supply and thwart affordability.”

Read here for more.