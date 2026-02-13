A Popular Claim About “Gender-Affirming Care,” Challenged

For years, doctors have argued that “gender-affirming care” could help trans-identifying patients suffering from depression. “They presented this view as the scientific consensus,” Christina Buttons writes, “and that view has shaped policy debates about how readily these interventions should be offered and under what—if any—safeguards.”

A new study from Hong Kong, however, challenges this thinking. Researchers followed 178 adults, nearly half of whom were “female-to-male.” The other main portion were “male-to-female,” and a smaller cohort identified as “non-binary.” They were divided into groups based on their hormone status and duration of use, as well as whether they had had surgery.

“Neither surgery nor cross-sex hormones significantly reduced depression, anxiety, or stress once coping and social support were included in the statistical models,” Buttons writes. “Instead, it was those psychosocial factors that proved the strongest predictors of patients’ mental health.”

Read more about the study.