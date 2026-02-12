Will We Ever Solve America’s Housing Crisis?

Home prices have been rising since 2019, with the median price of existing single-family homes hitting $412,500 in 2024. That’s five times the median household income. Meanwhile, nearly 30 percent of those who rent are “severely cost-burdened,” meaning that they spend more than half their income on housing.

“The surge in home prices relative to incomes shows that demand for ownership housing continues to exceed supply,” Eric Kober writes. “The federal government inflates demand by taxing homeowners less than renters and by providing mortgage subsidies, while local governments constrain supply with restrictive zoning and other regulations.”

Read about how the federal government is subsidizing homeownership, the local government policies that have restricted supply, and what can be done to narrow the gap between the supply of available homes and demand for them.