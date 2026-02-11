In Defense of Financial Markets

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s political situation is deteriorating rapidly. While he has no personal connection to Jeffrey Epstein, the man he chose to be the British ambassador to the U.S. does.

Appointed to the American ambassadorship in 2024, Peter Mandelson lasted less than nine months in the job. He once described himself as Epstein’s “best pal,” and the two remained friends even after Epstein’s 2008 conviction for soliciting prostitution from a minor, a fact publicly known when Mandelson was appointed.

The latest batch of Epstein files indicate that, during his time as business secretary in 2009, Mandelson may have shared confidential information with Epstein, including details about the internal workings of the British government. Mandelson, now under investigation, has since resigned but maintains his innocence.

“The latest revelations have raised grave questions about Starmer’s political judgment—and about why he appointed such a controversial figure to represent the United Kingdom,” Joanna Williams writes. “Labour was elected largely because it was not the Conservative Party, and its chief appeal was moral. Starmer, voters were assured, was virtuous. Unlike its predecessors, a Labour government would be competent and free of scandal.”

That promise, of course, didn’t pan out. Read Williams’s take.