Ben Shapiro: “America Kicks Ass”

Since 1985, the average cost of an undergraduate education has more than doubled. More than 40 million borrowers owe a total of $1.65 trillion. The median borrower owes between $20,000 and $25,000.

Democrats and Republicans both focus on alleviating student debt rather than reducing the price of college. They push policies like expanded Pell Grant eligibility for workforce programs, debt forgiveness, and lower interest on loans. “We need to flip the script and offer a distinct vision of affordability—one centered on reducing demand for college and expanding viable alternatives,” Neetu Arnold writes.

Indeed, too many people attend college when they’re not ready, which means more students dropping out—inadequate academic preparedness is among the strongest predictors of students leaving early.

“If the system draws unprepared students into expensive programs that they are unlikely to complete,” Arnold writes, “then policies focused solely on easing repayment or subsidizing access will not address the root problem.”

