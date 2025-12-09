Mamdani’s Anti-Cop Team

Last month, Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani released the names of those on his Committee on Community Safety, a 26-member group that will advise him on criminal justice. On the list: several activists who are openly hostile to law enforcement and reject the idea of carceral punishment.

“These choices raise questions about Mamdani’s real intentions,” Stu Smith writes. “He has publicly distanced himself from his earlier support for ‘defunding the police’ and other 2020-vintage radicalisms. But his selected advisors suggest he may not have traveled as far from those positions as he now implies.”

Indeed, one of the members has argued that policing is a form of social control, while others have called for reducing the jail population or capping prison sentences.

Read more about what Smith believes “may become the largest anti-policing experiment in the world.”