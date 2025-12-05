The Future of the Right

What does today’s Republican coalition look like? A new Manhattan Institute survey finds that it’s more complex than legacy media suggests.

We asked nearly 3,000 voters about their beliefs on some of the nation’s biggest issues and found that roughly two-thirds of them are “Core Republicans”—longtime GOP voters who are consistently conservative on foreign policy and economics. “They still prefer cutting spending to raising taxes, still see China as a threat, still support Israel, and remain firmly opposed to DEI and gender ideology,” Jesse Arm writes.

The other main cohort are the “New Entrant Republicans”—those who joined the coalition during the Trump era. They are less conservative than Core Republicans, and many believe in most, if not all, of the six conspiracy theories we tested. And more than half say that political violence is sometimes justified. “The racist in your X mentions who thinks the moon landing was faked and that George Bush arranged 9/11 is just as likely to want higher taxes and abortion-on-demand as he is to support eradicating DEI bureaucracies or doing anything to rein in the welfare state,” Arm writes.

