Raising America’s Talent Quotient

Meta generated lots of buzz this year for offering astronomical pay packages to its new computer scientists and AI researchers. The attention intensified when an employee leaked a roster revealing that nearly all of them are immigrants.

“For the U.S., this marks both a vulnerability and an opportunity,” writes Jordan McGillis. “At the highest levels of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), market choices indicate that American talent alone is not enough.”

Thankfully, the U.S. remains the premier destination for the world’s top talent, and President Trump has spoken favorably about skilled immigration. But much of the MAGA coalition opposes it. “Resolving this tension is now vital to charting the country’s course forward,” McGillis argues.

