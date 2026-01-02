Putting Plants Over People

It was just a year ago that the Palisades Fire ripped through Los Angeles, burning more than 23,000 acres, destroying 6,800 structures, and killing 12 people. Ignited by a former Palisades resident who has since been charged with arson, the initial eight-acre fire was quickly brought under control, but it reignited a week later, becoming L.A.’s worst urban wildfire catastrophe.

Now, evidence from a lawsuit filed on behalf of the victims reveals the many ways that California policies may have caused the fire to rekindle. As Shawn Regan summarizes, the evidence includes “text messages that appear to show California State Parks employees seeking to limit the impact of fire suppression to protect endangered plants; an unreleased agency document stating that the park’s preferred policy is to let the area burn in a wildfire event; and secret maps that attempt to constrain firefighting operations in certain areas of the park—even adjacent to densely populated areas—to protect ‘sensitive natural and cultural resources.’”

As Regan maintains: “Not only was the Palisades Fire entirely preventable, the evidence suggests; it was also fueled by California state policies that, in the words of one attorney representing fire victims, ‘put plants over people.’”

Read more from his explosive investigation.