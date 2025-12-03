Busting Liberal Myths With the Somali Fraud Story

Christopher F. Rufo and Ryan Thorpe recently wrote about fraud rings in Minnesota that stole billions of dollars from the state’s welfare system and sent it to Somalia, where some of it ended up in the hands of Al-Shabaab terrorists.

The liberal media responded right on cue, Rufo writes, sometimes misrepresenting the story and other times missing the point. “Minnesota has long prided itself on its generous welfare programs and reputation for good governance,” he points out. “But after the mass arrival of the new Somali population—many of whom brought with them different attitudes toward government and civil society—these programs became a weak point.”

