The Great American Prophet

In the Autumn issue of City Journal, Brian Patrick Eha explores the life and career of Ralph Waldo Emerson—”preacher, lecturer, essayist, sage” and “the American Plato and Marcus Aurelius in one.”

Eha places Emerson’s emergence between America’s two formative struggles—the American Revolution and the Civil War. As Americans searched for a national identity, Emerson counseled a creed of personal agency: “the only sin,” he told Americans, was “limitation,” and his “one doctrine” was “the infinitude of the private man.” In his essays, he forged a distinctly American moral vocabulary of self-reliance and inner discipline that still reads like a challenge to our complacent age.

“Emerson’s essays, like the variegated peaks of a mountain range, persist in the present tense,” Eha writes. “In them the soul and youthful sinews of America abide.”