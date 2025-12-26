Christmas and Eternal Hope

A former NYPD captain, Eric Adams became New York City mayor by seizing the centrist lane in the 2021 Democratic primary. He was elected to bring down crime, and under his mayoralty, murders and shootings did fall. In the days after October 7, 2023, he stood firm in his defense of Jews and Israel. He spoke out against the migrant influx that put pressure on the city’s budget. And he signed a zoning-reform package that sought to create 80,000 housing units over the next 15 years.

But his successes weren’t enough to keep him in office. Major felony offenses remain well above pre-pandemic levels. His fiscal 2026 budget totaled $115.1 billion—the city’s largest ever. The city’s economy was stagnant. And Joe Biden’s Justice Department announced a five-count indictment against Adams for bribery charges.

“Adams became the first incumbent Democratic mayor of New York not to win his primary since Ed Koch in 1989,” Tevi Troy writes. “At this point, he seems likely to be best remembered as Mamdani’s predecessor. That would be a sobering legacy for a leader who, with better decision-making, might have proved a serviceable two-term mayor of New York.”

