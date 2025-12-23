Hochul Supports Physician-Assisted Suicide

Governor Kathy Hochul has come to an agreement with New York’s legislature on the Medical Aid in Dying Act, which she has said she will sign into law in January.

The bill is grim. It would allow those who are terminally ill and expected to live less than six months to obtain a prescription to end their lives. “By legalizing physician-assisted suicide, the state would formally concede that suffering can justify ending one’s life—a dangerous and macabre message that life may cease to be worth living once it becomes sufficiently painful,” John Ketcham writes.

