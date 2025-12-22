What Do Gen Z Republicans Really Think?

“In health care, the question is always who holds the bag of risk for a decision. The reason all radiology has to be read by a human is that a human can be sued.

Interconnecting systems and maximizing the availability of decision-support tools is a constant process. Machine learning will become a larger part of that.

However, the reason we teach children how to do long division is so that they know what the calculator is doing. Medical training must resist overreliance on decision-support tools.

The computer does not understand human gestalt in the way a human does. The computers aren’t magic, they’re just math; there are things in the world that aren’t quantifiable.”