The New Electorate

While Democrats are in no danger of losing the overall black vote, they can no longer automatically count on blacks to support their party’s candidates. President Trump’s success is evidence of this. He nearly doubled his support among black voters between 2020 and 2024, even while running against Kamala Harris, a woman of black descent.

Asians and Hispanics are leaving the party, too, with their support for Trump increasing from 30 percent to 40 percent and from 36 percent to 48 percent, respectively, from 2020 to 2024. “Declining minority support for Democrats is a function of the party’s waning support among blue-collar voters, who are disproportionately black and Hispanic,” Jason L. Riley writes. Whether this phenomenon will endure beyond Trump remains to be seen.

