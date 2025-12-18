The Reiner Murders

The Manson Family murders. Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman. And now Rob and Michele Reiner. “Every epoch has its garish Hollywood murder, and each crime reflects its time,” writes Nicole Gelinas.

The Manson killings took place in a period of rising murder and disorder in the United States. The O. J. Simpson trial highlighted crime and the nation’s obsession with race. And the Reiners’ tragic deaths—allegedly at the hands of their son Nick—call attention to the problem of drug addiction and the societal risks it poses.

“The broader lesson is that, whether it’s petty crime, domestic violence, or illegal drug use, theft, and property damage, antisocial behavior escalates if not deterred or interrupted,” writes Gelinas.