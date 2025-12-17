Douglas Murray: Bondi Beach Was Inevitable

When it comes to policing speech, the Australian authorities are some of the most repressive in the world. And yet, calls for “gassing,” “Jihad,” and “Intifada” have long gone unpunished, even as Jewish groups there begged for threats against their community to be taken seriously. Synagogues and other Jewish sites have been repeatedly assaulted in the last two years alone.

Then came the horrific terrorist attack in Sydney over the weekend.

There will be many questions about how and why the tragedy unfolded, but the central one, Douglas Murray writes, “is why the Australian authorities did not take the concerns of Jewish Australians seriously, and why indeed they spent the last two years pandering to the ever-growing contingent of Muslim immigrants and others who have clearly been on the path to radicalization.”

