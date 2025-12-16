The Bondi Beach Massacre

At least 15 are dead and 42 have been hospitalized after two men shot at Jewish families in Australia on Sunday. The families were celebrating Hannukah at a park by the beach.

“We can quibble about historic anti-Semitism in Australia, but nothing like this evil has plagued Australian Jewry before,” Misha Saul writes. “This murderous Jew hatred is an imported scourge.”

Australia has one of the world’s largest foreign-born populations, but it’s time to be more selective, Saul argues. “To avoid importing ethnic or religious hatreds is not to disparage immigrants or immigration generally,” he writes. “Australians have a choice to make about what kind of society we want to have, and that starts with determining whether we will permit such evil to come and fester here.”

Read his powerful essay.