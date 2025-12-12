Weakening Support for Legal Weed

Recreational pot has been legal in Massachusetts for almost ten years now. That could change next November, when voters will have a chance to ban it again, thanks to the 74,000 signatures organizers gathered to get the initiative on the ballot.

While few believe the proposal will pass, the fact that it’s even under consideration suggests that attitudes are changing. Indeed, a broader shift appears to be underway across the country. Voters in Idaho will decide whether they want to prohibit legalizing marijuana by ballot initiative next year. Voters in Florida and in North and South Dakota rejected legalization ballot initiatives last year. And there’s an active effort in Maine to repeal legalization.

“Support for legalization has dipped—about a six-point decline between 2023 and 2025, according to Gallup,” Charles Fain Lehman writes. “But that represents a significant drop-off among Republicans, a majority of whom oppose legalization for the first time since 2016.”

Read more about the changing public sentiment and Lehman’s take on the factors that could be driving it.