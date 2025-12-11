The Case for More Charter Schools in New York City

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani has made clear that he opposes state-mandated expansion of charter schools in New York City. But charter schools are helping their students achieve superior educational outcomes. “A Stanford University Center for Research on Educational Outcomes study found that the city’s charter students effectively ‘gained’ an additional 80 days of learning in math and 42 days in reading compared with students in local school districts,” Danyela Souza Egorov writes.

And the schools are growing. Today, they enroll more than 150,000 students—15 percent of students in New York City. Several cater to disabled students, and nearly 83 percent of the city’s charter school students are economically disadvantaged.

“A Democrats for Education Reform survey found that 64 percent of New York parents would like to see more charter schools—a critical mass of New Yorkers whose support the mayor-elect should want,” Egorov points out.