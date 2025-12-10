Blanket Immigration Bans Are Misguided

In the wake of the Somali fraud story in Minnesota and the ambush shooting of two National Guard members in Washington, D.C., President Trump has vowed to “permanently pause” migration from all “Third World Countries,” and his administration is undertaking a broad-based review of asylum cases and green card applications from 19 high-risk nations.

“The instinct to respond to a horrific crime with tougher policy is both understandable and within the president’s authority,” writes Manhattan Institute Cities policy analyst Santiago Vidal Calvo. “But blanket bans would serve only to punish the U.S., along with the rest of the world.”

A better policy response, argues Calvo, would be to improve our immigration filters, selecting for immigrants whose skills, age, education, and legal status align with America’s interests, while also improving the security vetting process.

“Fortunately, President Trump can take several steps short of a ban to enhance both American security and prosperity,” Calvo writes. Read here for his recommendations.