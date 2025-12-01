Republicans Should Reach Out to Indian Americans

Drawing on new survey data, Renu Mukherjee shows how Indian Americans—especially young men—have shifted markedly toward Donald Trump and the Republican Party, attracted by meritocracy, free markets, and the promise of the American Dream.

But President Trump’s tariffs and crackdowns on H-1B visas—amid a surge of anti-Indian sentiment on social media—may drive those new GOP voters back into the Democratic column. If Republicans want to hold on to this constituency, they need to make an active effort to reach out to it.

Read why Mukherjee argues that Indian Americans “should not be taken for granted—and neither should their votes.”