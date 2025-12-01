Republicans Should Reach Out to Indian Americans

Forwarded this email? Sign up for free to have it sent directly to your inbox.
Today, we’re looking at how Republicans can win the Indian American vote, the ambush attack on National Guard troops patrolling Washington, D.C., the future of American Jewry, and a new biography of legendary Notre Dame football coach Frank Leahy.
Drawing on new survey data, Renu Mukherjee shows how Indian Americans—especially young men—have shifted markedly toward Donald Trump and the Republican Party, attracted by meritocracy, free markets, and the promise of the American Dream.
But President Trump’s tariffs and crackdowns on H-1B visas—amid a surge of anti-Indian sentiment on social media—may drive those new GOP voters back into the Democratic column. If Republicans want to hold on to this constituency, they need to make an active effort to reach out to it.
Read why Mukherjee argues that Indian Americans “should not be taken for granted—and neither should their votes.”
Almost immediately after Wednesday’s horrific ambush attack against two National Guard soldiers patrolling the nation’s capital, critics took to social media to blame President Trump for the tragedy, claiming the deployments were unnecessary and dangerous for the Guardsmen.
These criticisms are not just meritless, writes Manhattan Institute fellow Rafael A. Mangual—they’re contradictory: “If Washington’s streets were too safe to justify the Guard deployment, then how could the deployment have placed the Guard in harm’s way?”
Rather than attempting to pin blame for the tragedy on Trump, Mangual argues, we ought to be asking questions about the alleged shooter, an Afghan national admitted to the country during the Biden administration. “One hopes that such inquiries will be undertaken soberly, but the instantaneous politicization of the shooting counsels against such optimism,” he writes.
Read it here.
The future of Judaism in the U.S. could become starkly binary: traditional Jews with large families on one side, nonreligious Jews on the other. “Liberal Jews say their politics are guided by the values of justice, equality, and human dignity,” Tal Fortgang writes. “Orthodox Jews tend to focus more concretely on what will be ‘good for the Jews’—keeping them safe, free, and prosperous. Both camps have developed theories linking their values to the broader good of the United States.”
Read his assessment of how it could all play out.
Frank Leahy was only 32 when Notre Dame offered him his dream job as head football coach. Between 1941 and 1953, Leahy recorded six undefeated seasons and won four national championships. In American Coach, Ivan Maisel describes the forces that shaped him on and off the field.
“Today’s sideline megalomaniacs make it easy to forget that coaching is essentially a generous pursuit, founded in the desire to help young people,” Jonathan Clarke writes. “Most college coaching stars have an origin story of grueling hours, bad pay, and unglamorous assignments as graduate assistants.”
Read his review of Maisel’s biography.
