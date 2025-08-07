“Trump Politicizes Science.” Really?

Each year, the National Science Foundation disperses up to $9 billion to support university research in engineering, physics, biology, and computing. But as Heather Mac Donald points out in our summer issue, the foundation has also long supported ideologically driven research through its Directorate for STEM Education. Indeed, the directorate had a $1.15 billion budget in 2024, more than its funding for biology, computer science, and engineering. And that amount is “just a starting point for gauging how much the NSF spent on education projects,” Mac Donald writes. “Other directorates, nominally focused on hard science, also distributed education grants.”

Read her analysis of the NSF and what the Trump administration is doing to pursue an overdue shake-up in Big Science.