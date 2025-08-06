The EPA’s Climate Overreach

In 2007, the Supreme Court ruled that under the Clean Air Act, the EPA must determine whether carbon dioxide qualified as a dangerous air pollutant. Two years later, the EPA declared that six greenhouse gases, including carbon dioxide, endangered public health, and so required regulation. This became known as the Endangerment Finding.

Under the Finding, the Biden administration issued rules requiring about two-thirds of new cars and trucks to be electric by 2032. “The estimated costs of the rules surpassed $1 trillion, making them among the most expensive regulatory actions in history,” Judge Glock writes. “And because the government also offered separate subsidies for electric vehicle purchases, the regulations stood to add hundreds of billions of dollars to the deficit.”

The Trump administration’s proposal to repeal the Endangerment Finding is welcome news, Glock argues, writing that it “will put a stop to regulations that swelled the deficit, raised prices, and hurt consumers.”