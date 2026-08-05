Mamdani’s Puzzling Plan

Last week, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani ordered every government agency to find 2.5 percent in savings for the next four fiscal years. For the Department of Education, that would mean cutting almost $1 billion.

There are lots of places the department can look for cuts, Danyela Souza Egorov and Jennifer Weber write. Take administrative bloat. Salary spending has grown from $186 million in 2010 to $261 million last year, despite schools losing 215,000 students since 2003. If the department reduced head count by just 10 percent, it would save $26 million.

“Then there’s non-personnel spending, meaning what the administration buys from outside vendors, such as contracts, consultants, technology, and other supplies,” Egorov and Weber write. “The city spent $187 million in fiscal year 2025. Returning to 2013 spending levels, when the system had more students than today, could save another $60 million.”

Read more about where the department could economize.