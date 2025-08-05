Japan as a Model for Prison Reform

America’s federal prisons are in decline. They are in poor condition and about 10 percent over capacity; high-security prisons are about 23 percent over capacity. Overcrowded prisons mean disorder, including riots and sexual assaults.

The Bureau of Prisons now has a chance to clean them up, thanks to federal dollars authorized in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. In considering reforms, the bureau “should look to Japan,” Derek Lux and Jack Kontarinis argue, “where prisons are spacious, efficient, and largely disorder-free.”

