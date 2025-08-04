Luigism: a Horrifying Movement

Wesley LePatner was among four people killed in the midtown Manhattan shooting last week. A mother of two, she was CEO of Blackstone’s Real Estate Income Trust—a $53 billion portfolio.

It didn’t take long for social media to erupt in a grotesque celebration of her murder. Users seized on her death as some form of symbolic retribution, portraying her employer as a force for evil.

Such reactions are “part of a broader trend of class rage and Internet nihilism that justifies violence by turning innocent victims into scapegoats for moral fury,” Jesse Arm writes. It’s the same thinking that drives the considerable support for Luigi Mangione, charged with murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson last year. “If the victim represents wealth, whiteness, pro-Israel Judaism, or institutional power,” Arm writes, “the killing can be framed as justified, or even glamorous.”

