Solving a Fiscal Crisis With AI

Last year, a federal prosecutor in St. Louis indicted two real-estate developers on wire-fraud charges. They allegedly misrepresented their eligibility for the Minority Business Enterprise and Women Owned Business Enterprise (M/WBE) program.

Administered by the St. Louis Development Corporation (SLDC), the program, which has since been suspended, set participation targets for women and racial minorities in development projects in exchange for eligibility for tax abatements. But these race- and sex-based preferences are unconstitutional, as Ilya Shapiro points out.

“Even if SLDC had determined that [they] satisfied the program’s requirements, it could not have lawfully awarded them tax abatements on that basis,” he writes. “Thus, the misleading statements that the brothers allegedly made could not have made it easier for them to get the abatements and so cannot be material under federal law.”

The Trump administration has intervened and is reversing course on the prosecutions. “Nonetheless, the prosecution is an illustration of how far Trump still has to go in shutting down the broader DEI phenomenon in government,” Shapiro observes.