A Policing Playbook for New York’s Next Leader

Since 2023, New York City has made significant progress on crime, with homicides and shootings down after rising for several years.

Even so, New Yorkers still witness persistent signs of disorder, from violence to public drug use to the seriously mentally ill roaming the streets.

If the next mayor is to strengthen public safety even further, he will need to reinforce the police department, Rafael A. Mangual and former NYPD commissioner William J. Bratton argue. “To do that,” they write, “he must handle three challenges: ensure that the department is adequately staffed; boost the rank-and-file’s morale by showing he is a partner to officers; and deliver measurable wins on serious crime, while remaining responsive to New Yorkers’ concerns about disorder and quality-of-life issues.”

