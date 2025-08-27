Cracker Barrel’s Rebranding Fail

The Cracker Barrel logo flap was more than a branding controversy, argues Christopher F. Rufo. It exposed how even companies that rely on conservative customers have drifted toward DEI, Pride, and race politics. After conservative activists highlighted the shift, Cracker Barrel reversed course amid a selloff that knocked its stock down as much as 17 percent.

Rufo points to three lessons conservatives should take from this episode: first, the Right can win culture fights; second, corporations follow the media narrative; and third, consumer reaction can change corporate behavior.

“Even if we don’t care about Cracker Barrel in particular,” Rufo writes, “we should all care about the ideological capture of American institutions and use whatever power we have to reverse it. And for that to occur, the Barrel must be broken.”