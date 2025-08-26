Red States Are Easing Housing Constraints

In 2023, Montana legalized duplexes and tiny homes and streamlined subdivision development. Earlier this year, Texas reduced minimum lot sizes and allowed apartments in commercial areas. And a recent survey found that roughly two-thirds of states where the GOP holds the governorship and both legislative chambers have passed at least some pro-housing legislation this year.

Policies like these should make sense for Republican states that want to lower housing costs. “But conservative governance principles sometimes clash with conservative lifestyle preferences,” M. Nolan Gray writes. “In recent years, President Donald Trump has promised to defend the ‘suburban lifestyle dream’ against alleged threats—namely, apartments.”

Indeed, some red states, like South Carolina and South Dakota, continue to resist pro-growth reform. But Montana and Texas have threaded that needle effectively, “with pro-growth business groups and housing reformers standing together with rural interests and environmentalists eager to spare natural and working lands from sprawl,” Gray observes.

