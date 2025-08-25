‘Freeze the Rent’? Not So Fast

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani has promised to “freeze the rent” for the city’s rent-regulated apartments. But local law might prevent him from doing so.

As Christian Browne points out, the mayor has no power to regulate rents. That authority is vested in the Rent Guidelines Board (RGB), which examines a series of factors each year to determine whether regulated rents should be adjusted.

“Critically, all members must weigh and consider the data and other information before them, as set forth in the law, and their decisions must be justified by this evidence,” Browne explains. “Mamdani is guaranteeing, in effect, to fix the outcome of RGB proceedings for his entire term, regardless of whether the data justify that outcome.”

And if the RGB makes a decision contrary to the evidence? Its actions could be challenged in court.

