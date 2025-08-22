Who Will New Yorkers Vote for?

New York City’s mayoral election is fast approaching. Come November, Democratic primary winner Zohran Mamdani will face Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa, along with three candidates running as independents: Mayor Eric Adams, former governor Andrew Cuomo, and attorney Jim Walden.

To get a better sense of how New Yorkers feel about the candidates, the Manhattan Institute conducted a focus group with 11 undecided voters representing a range of ages and ethnic backgrounds. We asked which issues are most important to them, their thoughts on some of the candidates’ proposals, and whom they’re leaning toward supporting.

Six of the group were completely undecided. Three leaned toward Mamdani, one toward Adams, and two toward Cuomo. The cost of living and public safety topped their concerns, and they described the city as “dysfunctional” and “anxious.”

Read more of our conversation with them here.