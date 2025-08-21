Yes, Compulsory Drug Treatment Works

Last week, New York City mayor Eric Adams proposed the Compassionate Interventions Act, which would allow judges and doctors to order involuntary treatment for dangerous addicts (read more about the proposal here).

Despite critics’ claims to the contrary, research shows that pushing people to get clean works. As Charles Fain Lehman observes, a large American survey found that involuntary treatment reduced program drop-out, while a cross-sectional examination of Thai drug users found compulsory drug detention to be positively associated with drug-use cessation of at least a year.

“People who are addicted to drugs don’t like having to quit, if for no other reason than the unpleasant consequences of withdrawal,” Lehman writes. “Being compelled to quit will, all else held equal, help people kick the habit that makes them a danger to themselves and others.”

Read more about the research here.