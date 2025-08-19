No, Austerity Did Not Drive Mamdani’s Success

A provision in federal law allows universities to hire faculty from other countries without counting against the H-1B program’s visa cap—currently at 65,000 annually, plus an extra 20,000 for foreign workers who have obtained a master’s degree or higher. Republicans in both the House and the Senate have proposed repealing the provision.

That would be a mistake, Santiago Vidal Calvo argues. “The right answer is not to cut the number of H-1B visas,” he writes, “but to ensure that they are awarded to talented foreigners who will love and respect the United States.”

Read his analysis of how Republicans’ moves could backfire.