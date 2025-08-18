The New Boss in New York Politics

Zohran Mamdani’s victory in New York City’s mayoral primary earlier this summer was a sign that there’s a new boss in town: the Working Families Party.

Founded in 1998, the WFP began exerting influence after a 2006 court decision that paved the way for political parties to spend money in other parties’ primaries. Through funding and organizing, the party “wasn’t just endorsing anymore—it was using its muscle to pick the winners of Democratic primaries,” Joseph Burns writes.

The WFP’s legal advantages make it especially effective, Burns points out. Because it’s a recognized political party, unlike super PACs, it can work directly with candidates; and it can accept contributions up to $138,600 per donor—much larger than what individual candidates can accept. “These funds can be spent in support of WFP-backed candidates in primary elections,” Burns writes, “giving the party an outsize presence in low-turnout races, where just a few thousand votes can swing the outcome.”

