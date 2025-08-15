The Important Message From Trump’s Moves in D.C.

The most important message to come out of President Trump’s deployment of the National Guard to D.C.? “The era of defining crime deviancy down is over,” Heather Mac Donald writes. Coined in the 1990s by the late Daniel Patrick Moynihan, “defining deviancy down” is the idea that as society experiences higher levels of antisocial behavior, what was once unacceptable becomes a new norm—leading to even more disorder.

We saw this reflex play out in the mainstream media’s reaction earlier this week. “Virtually every news article followed its report of the National Guard deployment by noting that crime has decreased in D.C. over the last two years,” Mac Donald writes, “as if that fact rebutted the grounds for the federal action.” We are to believe Trump’s moves are just an authoritarian power grab.

Not so. Mac Donald points to several heinous incidents in D.C. that the media has all but ignored. Violent crime might be down, but that doesn’t mean it’s under control.

