Race-based hiring at universities has gone on for years. As a professor once told John Sailer, “every day, the universities wake up and break the law.”

Sailer has accumulated countless examples. For instance, a job rubric he acquired from UT San Antonio listed “female/URM” (underrepresented minority) as a scoring category. Another rubric he acquired, this one from UT Austin, showed that 25 percent of candidates’ overall score came from the “DEI” category. And an email he acquired from Northern Illinois University revealed a search committee scoring applicants on their “Diversity,” awarding points for those who were “non-male or non-cauca[s]ian.”

That may now change. Last month, the Justice Department sent a nine-page letter to federal grant recipients listing hiring practices that constitute illegal discrimination. It’s a welcome development, Sailer writes, and could serve as a long-overdue reckoning for universities.

